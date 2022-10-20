The city of Celina has identified key topics that will be covered at its Monday, Oct. 24 town hall meeting.
The meeting topics include an overview of the city, strategic plan, the fiscal year 2023 budget and capital improvement projects. There will also be a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted by emailing celinatownhall@celina-tx.gov.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the City Council Chambers (112 N Colorado St.)
Police department addresses sun glare crashes
The Celina Police Department on Tuesday announced via social media that it had noticed an uptick in crashes due to a blinding sun glare in the morning.
"Since none of us can control the sun the next best thing we can do is adjust how we drive during this time," the department stated, providing a list of ways to drive more safely during such times:
1. Slow down.
2. Put more distance between you and other vehicles.
3. Wear or have available polarized sunglasses.
4. Keep your windshield clean, both inside and out.
5. Use your vehicle’s sun visor.
6. Take an alternate route if possible that has less traffic and or more shade from
trees and buildings.
Celina High School Theatre presents 'Beauty and the Beast'
Celina High School Theatre will present live shows of "Beauty and the Beast" starting with opening night at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, according to the CISD calendar.
