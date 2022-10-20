Celina Council chambers file

The Celina City Council Chambers, located at 112 N. Colorado. 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The city of Celina has identified key topics that will be covered at its Monday, Oct. 24 town hall meeting. 

The meeting topics include an overview of the city, strategic plan, the fiscal year 2023 budget and capital improvement projects. There will also be a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted by emailing celinatownhall@celina-tx.gov

