Celina square file
File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting a feasibility study for improvements to FM 455 from Dallas Parkway to Shady Brook Lane in Collin County.

TxDOT will be conducting an in-person public meeting on the feasibility study with an online virtual public meeting option.

