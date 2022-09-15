The Celina City Council has approved the city's ad valorem tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year.
The item was approved during the council's regular meeting on Sept. 13.
The FY2023 tax rate is $0.634759 per $100 in assessed valuation. The number is a rate reduction of $0.010241.
The rate approved Tuesday is equal to the voter-approval tax rate. The rate of $0.634759 also lands above the city’s no-new-revenue rate of $0.548349.
Celina approves FY23 budget
During the same meeting, the Celina City Council approved its budget for the fiscal year.
According to information presented to the council on Tuesday, forecasted total revenues for the city are estimated to be roughly $92 million, an increase of $20 million from the previous fiscal year. The largest revenue categories include rates, fees and charges ($44.3 million) and ad valorem taxes ($22.3 million).
Total proposed appropriations amount to about $148.7 million, a decrease of $4.3 million from the previous year. The number includes $47.6 million in capital improvements projects.
National Night Out deadline approaches
Sept. 26 is the final day for Celina residents to register their neighborhoods as part of National Night Out with the Celina Police Department.
As part of Celina's National Night Out (6-9 p.m. Oct. 4), Celina Police officers will be visiting neighborhood block parties. The event serves to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
To find out if your neighborhood has an event planned or to register your event, contact Officer Chase Guidera at cguidera@celina-tx.gov.
