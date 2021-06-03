The city of Celina today announced that Public Services Executive Director Kimberly Brawner completed the year-long New and Emerging City Managers Roundtable Program with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).
Attending monthly classes led by various professionals in her field, Brawner studied critical issues in the municipal leadership industry.
“We believe it will be individuals like Kimberly that will help keep our region in the forefront of municipal leaders,” NCTCOG Executive Director Mike Eastland said. “It will also be progressive employers like the city of Celina who continue to support ongoing training and development in our industry.”
“Kim is an excellent employee of the City of Celina,” said Celina City Manager Jason Laumer. “I applaud her desire to expand her leadership abilities and her passion for service to our city. Kim brings great value to our team at City Hall and to our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.