The Celina City Council on Tuesday approved allocating $34,880 to engineering firm TRC Engineers for the design of outdoor warning sirens to be placed around the city. 

Assistant City Manager Kim Brawner said plans are to provide 18 sirens in three phases over roughly three to four years. According to her presentation, the city is looking to replace existing sirens and install new ones to warn the city of hazardous events, such as weather incidents. 

