With freezing weather once again gripping the north Texas region, the city of Celina has released information to residents about how they'll be impacted, including what trash service will look like.
The city announced that Waste Connections had suspended operations for Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the city, Thursday collections will be picked up on Friday.
Friday collections will be picked up on Saturday.
Wednesday's recycling will be collected during next Wednesday's scheduled collection day.
The city's administrative offices and public facilities are closed Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.