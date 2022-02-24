Celina file
Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media
With freezing weather once again gripping the north Texas region, the city of Celina has released information to residents about how they'll be impacted, including what trash service will look like. 
 
The city announced that Waste Connections had suspended operations for Wednesday and Thursday. 
 
According to the city, Thursday collections will be picked up on Friday.
 
Friday collections will be picked up on Saturday.
 
Wednesday's recycling will be collected during next Wednesday's scheduled collection day.
 
The city's administrative offices and public facilities are closed Thursday.
 
