Celina police file
Audrey Henvey/staff photo

A pedestrian was transported via helicopter to a Dallas hospital from Celina on Wednesday due to injuries sustained in an incident involving a vehicle, according to an announcement from the city.  

At 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Celina announced through its Facebook page that Celina Fire and Police departments had responded to a call in the Carter Ranch neighborhood at approximately 4:45 p.m. The call involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

