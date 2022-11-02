A pedestrian was transported via helicopter to a Dallas hospital from Celina on Wednesday due to injuries sustained in an incident involving a vehicle, according to an announcement from the city.
At 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Celina announced through its Facebook page that Celina Fire and Police departments had responded to a call in the Carter Ranch neighborhood at approximately 4:45 p.m. The call involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian sustained injuries that warranted a transport via helicopter to a hospital in Dallas. The patient's condition is unknown at this time," the city stated at the time.
At 7:06 p.m., the Celina Police Department stated through a media release posted to Facebook that it had responded to the 200 block of Palomino Lane at approximately 4:45 p.m. to investigate an "accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian."
According to the media release, a male minor was transported to a Dallas hospital with "unknown injuries."
"While our investigation is ongoing, there are no charges against the driver at this time," the media release stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
