The Celina Police Department announced the arrest of an arson suspect in connection with a string of fires over the past few months.
Working in connection with the Celina Fire Department Fire Marshal and Collin County Fire Marshal, Celina police detectives apprehended Jonathan Andrew Hughes from Melissa on Jan. 11.
At around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11, the Celina Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a small grass fire near Country Road 95 and Preston Road. After the fire was extinguished, investigators found evidence linking the suspect to the grass fire.
Detectives continued the investigation throughout the day and collected evidence related to the arson case. Officers obtained an arrest warrant and took the suspect into custody that evening without incident. During a custodial interview with the police detectives and fire marshal, the suspect confessed to setting the grass fire in addition to 12 other arson-related incidents in Celina since October, 2022.
One of the previous incidents put a nearby Celina neighborhood under threat of being engulfed by fire and required emergency response from Celina and Prosper Fire Departments.
The suspect has a criminal history including arson, burglary and narcotic charges. The suspect was also on parole for arson and burglary of a vehicle.
