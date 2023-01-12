Arson mug.jpg

Jonathan Andrew Hughes

The Celina Police Department announced the arrest of an arson suspect in connection with a string of fires over the past few months. 

Working in connection with the Celina Fire Department Fire Marshal and Collin County Fire Marshal, Celina police detectives apprehended Jonathan Andrew Hughes from Melissa on Jan. 11.

