The Celina Police Department has announced a number of felony warrants following an investigation focusing on fentanyl-related offenses.
According to a media release from the department that was published through social media on Monday, the department began an investigation into the illegal distribution of opiate-based prescription medications in Celina and the surrounding area in September. At the time, the medications were believed to be Xanax and Oxycontin, but eventually were discovered to be counterfeit and to contain high levels of fentanyl.
"Fentanyl, in very small doses, can be fatal," the department stated. "Individuals in Celina and Collin County were purchasing these counterfeit prescription medications and ingesting them, often with deadly results. The United States Attorney’s Office and The United States Department of Justice have made the apprehension of those distributing fentanyl a top priority."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose and death in the country are linked to illegally made fentanyl.
On Monday, the department announced that its Crime Reduction Unit had obtained 12 narcotics-related felony arrest warrants and six narcotics-related felony search warrants. Civil seizures were also filed in Collin County for proceeds made in the alleged felony narcotic trafficking offenses, according to the media release. The announcement also stated the department had filed multiple criminal cases for high-felony narcotics offenses, including delivery resulting in death.
"Additionally, given the amount of fentanyl seized and the resulting overdoses, which include fatal overdoses, four additional cases have been filed with the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Texas, for Federal prosecution," the department stated. "In February of 2022, Federal Grand Jury Indictments were secured in the Eastern District of Texas for multiple defendants for federal narcotics trafficking conspiracies resulting in death or serious bodily injury."
The Celina Police Department said its patrol division, criminal investigation division and special response team were involved in the investigation. In addition, the department credited the McKinney, Garland, Allen, Dallas and Frisco police departments, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Collin County District Attorney's Office and the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas with their roles in the investigation.
