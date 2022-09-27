It was a concept that Celina Police Chief John Cullison recalled from early on in his time with the city of Celina. City Manager Jason Laumer had brought up the idea during discussions, and for Cullison, it stuck.
The concept was a key component of his remarks on Tuesday as the Celina Police Department and Celina City officials gathered at the corner of Punk Carter Parkway and Coit Road to officially break ground on a 75,000-square-foot police headquarters facility.
“When we began this journey to design and build this place, it started with a clean palette,” Cullison said Tuesday. “We spent many hours determining how many officers and staff we would need to accommodate phase 1 and phase 2 of this building — a tedious exercise where it was so important to get it right, or face the prospect of not arriving the right size that suits the needs of a fast-growing police department.”
Tuesday’s ceremony comes after a process of research, conversations, input and design as officials worked to develop a vision for how its new facility would function within the Celina community.
“The outcome is we have a team that has designed a building that is more than just a building,” Cullison said. “It is much more than that, because people who will work and live in this building deserve more than just a functional municipal building. They deserve a place they can take pride in and look forward to spending a large part of their time dedicating their careers to serving our community.”
Celina Police Chief John Cullison will tell you that creating a brand new police headquarter…
For Cullison, the future facility, which will serve as both a police and community asset, will be an intersection of both form following function as well as the ideas of “place, time and purpose.”
He sees those elements in the future activities the facility will host, including swearing-in ceremonies, promotions, certifications, baby showers, birthday celebrations and retirement parties as the department and community grow. He sees it in the outdoor patio space created for officers and support staff to find moments of solitude or to spend time together. He sees it in the Officer Performance Center where employees will be able to focus on fitness and wellness in many forms during breaks or while off duty.
He even sees it in the facility’s future lobby.
“From the moment a person enters the building, they should have a welcoming feel. It should be a place where people feel they can belong, a place where they can seek help, guidance, a resolution to their simple or complex needs,” Cullison said.
The headquarters facility, designed by Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects, will be created in multiple phases. The facility is set to include a community room, training room, office and kitchen space and more elements. The first phase of the facility, totaling at 32,000 square feet, is slated for completion in spring 2024.
Prior to moving the dirt at Tuesday’s ceremony, Cullison made a point to thank Celina residents, businesses and visitors in his remarks.
“This groundbreaking event and eventual creation of this building by our architects, Lee Lewis Construction, will allow us to provide exceptional service to our community,” he said.
PHOTOS: Celina Police break ground on new headquarters
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.