There are clues hinting at Det. K.C. Robinson’s impact sprinkled around Celina.
K.C. Robinson Lane was dedicated in October. A portrait of the 33-year-old detective sits at the entrance of the Celina Police Department, allowing every person who exits the building to remember him. Some clues are less tangible, but just as significant: Robinson was instrumental in establishing a peer support program to support the wellness of CPD officers, and if you ask Celina Police officers what his impact was on the department, they’ll probably mention his passion for training.
Last Tuesday, his impact was even more poignant: Celina Police Department members wore Hawaiian shirts, a favorite of Robinson’s, and gathered together to remember their friend and fellow detective.
April 5 marked one year since Robinson and his six-year-old daughter, Brynlee, died in a car crash in Whitesboro, Texas. In the wake of the tragedy, the Celina Police Department has worked to make sure K.C. and Brynlee Robinson are remembered.
Some Celina Police Department members have shared their memories of Robinson as the community looks back on his impact.
SGT. KYLE PECK
Celina Police Sgt. Kyle Peck first met Robinson while working with the Gunter Police Department. He was told a recruit from the Texoma Regional Police Academy was going to ride out with him.
“I arrived for my scheduled shift and met K.C. Robinson in the parking lot,” Peck said. “What stands out the most about that shift is how quite and shy K.C. was. He was very observant and asked a few questions. The K.C. I later came to know was the exact opposite. I’m sure he had some CrossFit sticker on his car too.”
Peck worked with Robinson during field training and recalled that at one point, Robinson was thrown off when someone in Celina thanked him for his service after being given a traffic citation.
“Until coming to Celina, K.C. never experienced what it was like to have this type of a relationship with the community he served,” Peck said. “I honestly believe this was a huge part of K.C. loving his job and this city.”
Peck also remembers Robinson as being the one to pick everyone else up when dealing with a tough case.
“He was the definition of a team player,” Peck said. “His laugh and smile were infectious. I can honestly say he cared about everyone he met.”
One year after Robinson’s death, Peck said he remembers the outpouring of the support from the local community.
“Every morning I wait for him to come into my office like he used to. I wait for him to say, ‘Hey buddy,’” Peck said. “I miss talking about our kids being in karate. I miss our talks about family and trips we had planned together. K.C. would have some funny story about something Brynlee did or a video of her doing karate.”
OFFICER EDDIE VERACRUZ
Officer Eddie Veracruz met Robinson in 2014 while working for the Gainesville Police Department. At the time, they were assigned to the same shift.
“My first impression of K.C. was he was always smiling and was a genuinely happy person, which ultimately earned him the nickname, ‘Sunshine,’” Veracruz said. “Over the years, we became more like family than friends.”
He remembers talking with Robinson in between calls at work about wanting to help those impacted in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
“Later in the shift K.C. approached me and asked, ‘What's the plan?’” Veracruz said. “He told me that he understood (...) what I wanted to do and he wanted to help. K.C. and I decided to take some water down for the trip and for the people working in the area.”
The trip evolved into a relief effort with a good amount of support, Veracruz said, including a donated semi truck and trailer.
Veracruz said the support of the community in the wake of Robinson’s death has been overwhelming.
“I have had a front row seat to the support provided to the police department from Celina and the surrounding area,” Veracruz said. “While personally it doesn't seem like a year has passed, it's heartwarming to see the love poured out for K.C. and Brynlee.”
SGT. JEREMY WILSON
When Sgt. Jeremy Wilson was an officer in Gunter, he met an officer in Gainesville named K.C. Robinson. However, Wilson wouldn’t get to know Robinson until the two both ended up in Celina. Wilson served as one of Robinson’s field training officers, and the two continued to bond as they worked together on training within the department.
Wilson remembers having a brotherly relationship with the detective.
“It’s like having a step-brother or a long lost brother or something like that, you just kind of never knew, and we just always clicked and everything, and that’s just how we communicated to each other,” Wilson said. “So you’d read our text messages and you’d think we hate each other or something, but that was just how we talked.”
He also remembers the fun things Robinson would do, like dancing the floss, his favorite dance, or trying to make Wilson laugh.
“We would work through long hard days with no lunches or grab something on the go,” Wilson said. “We just had the same mindset, and so he pushed me, every day. Whether it was in training or putting on a class or something like that or even cross fit when we would work out together.”
SGT. CORTNIE WEBB
Sgt. Cortnie Webb first met Robinson when he joined the Celina Police Department in 2017. She remembers thinking he was pretty tough at first due to how serious he was, she said, but over time his less serious side came through.
Webb said Robinson convinced her to start CrossFit with him, and her fondest memories of Robinson are when the two would work out.
“We learned more about each other at the gym than we ever did working together at the Police Department,” she said.
In honor of K.C. and Brynlee Robinson, community members including Webb completed a Hero Workout of the Day.
“K.C. was a giant teddy bear that wore a bulletproof vest,” Webb said. “He was the most caring person, who would do anything for anyone. On the other side, he would go to battle for you, no matter how tough or impossible the obstacle was ahead.”
***
When it comes to Robinson’s impact on the Celina Police Department, Peck, Veracruz and Wilson all speak to the same idea: Training was a passion of Robinson’s, and he cared about making sure fellow officers were safe.
“Active shooter response was a passion for K.C., and he made it his personal mission to prepare every officer to defend themself in the event they were confronted by an active shooter,” Veracruz said. “His focus was for everyone to make it home safely regardless of the circumstance.”
“His passion for policing and the training side of it, those are hard shoes to fill, just because that’s what he wanted to do,” Wilson said.
“He loved to find ways to be better and to make others better,” Webb said. “His passion for peer support was apparent because he would spend countless hours talking to officers because he genuinely cared for them. We will continue to make peer support and training two very important parts of the Celina Police Department.”
Robinson’s impact also went beyond the job, Veracruz said. There are mentions of his dedication to family and his desire to help those who needed him.
“When I think about K.C.’s impact on me, I smile,” Peck said. “He reminds me to laugh and not take things so seriously. He reminds me to tell my wife and kids I love them every day. At the end of the day, he reminds me to be a better person.”
Webb said Robinson’s impact on her is everlasting.
“I see him in everything I do,” she said. “I’ve been put in situations that I may have never made it out of if it was not for the impact K.C. had on me. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and for his leadership at this department.”
