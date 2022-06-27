Over the course of four days, a total of 24 Celina students had the chance to complete an obstacle course, conduct a crime scene investigation, ride in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle and watch a K-9 unit do its job.
The past two weeks marked the first-ever iteration of the Junior Police Academy produced by the Celina Police Department, a four-day program that taught students who have completed 6th-8th grades about all aspects of police work.
The program's first run went better than expected, said Sgt. Jonathan Harris, SRO with the Celina Police Department. The first week graduated nine students while the second run graduated 15 students.
The four-day program included both a mixture of both practical learning and hands-on activities that gave students insight into police work.
The first day involved learning about what it takes to become a police officer, including how police academy works and what the process is for getting hired with the Celina Police Department. The day ended with an obstacle course for students that was a "more fun" version of the department's fitness test.
The next day involved learning about DWI awareness, including standardized field sobriety tests. The class also involved running the Celina High School golf cart on a course in the school parking lot both with and without drunk goggles, allowing students to see how much worse their driving was with the impairment. The day also included learning about crime scene investigations — Sgt. Kyle Peck walked students through one mock crime scene teaching them about what to look for. Soon after, groups of three students were tasked with walking through a different crime scene and finding a solution within two minutes.
Day three involved learning about the department's Special Response Team and trying on the team's gear. In addition, the department's Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle was parked out front of Celina High School, ready to give students a ride. The day also included a presentation on narcotics and what to do if they are spotted as well as a lesson on clearing rooms using nerf guns.
The final day included a lesson on social media safety, a drone demonstration and a visit from the Prosper Police Department's K-9 unit, where students got to pet the K9 and watch them conduct searches in the Celina High School library.
For Harris, there were multiple goals attached to the academy's first run, including promoting fitness and fun, emphasizing safety both on the internet and in the real world, and allowing students and officers to build a rapport.
"They’re all teens and preteens, and we don’t want them to be scared of us," Harris said. "We want to build that fun, friendly relationship with them to where if they are having problems at school or problems at home, they can call the police or come to us at schools and let us know what kind of problems they’re having."
Or, he added, that rapport could help ensure officers are seen as a friendly face — someone to play basketball with after school.
The academy also served to raise awareness of the implications of drug and alcohol use.
"Because big things we’re seeing in the schools now are vapes," Harris said. "We went over what those do to your body and what kind of trouble you can get in if you have one."
The academy is just one of the new fixtures of the Celina Police Department that are looking to connect police and the community. Harris said plans for an Explorer program through the department are underway and should be ready by spring of next year.
To learn more, contact jharris@celina-tx.gov or visit this link.
