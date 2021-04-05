Celina police file
An off-duty Celina Police officer died in an automobile accident Monday afternoon in Grayson County, the city of Celina confirmed Monday night. 

Detective KC Robinson, 33, who served the department for three and a half years, and his six-year-old daughter, Brynlee, both died at the scene.

"Every heart in this tight-knit community breaks tonight as we learn of the loss of Detective KC Robinson and his daughter, Brynlee," Celina Mayor Sean Terry said in a statement. "Detective Robinson served our city as passionately as he loved his family, and we will deeply miss his presence on our streets and in our lives."

"We are shocked and saddened to learn that Detective Robinson and his daughter have died in this tragic accident" City Manager Jason Laumer said. "Our hearts and prayers are with the Robinson family and our Celina police family, as this entire community grapples with this horrific news.

This was a developing story and was updated as more information was made available. 

 

