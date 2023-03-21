Celina police file
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The Celina Police Department recorded 110 police incidents during the month of February, according to the city's geographic information systems data

That includes 33 theft incidents, 20 incidents identified as "other" and 10 DWI / DUI incidents.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

