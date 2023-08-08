Celina police file

The Celina Police Department responded to 129 reported incidents during the month of July 2023, according to the city of Celina public crime map.

That included 16 reported DWI/DUI incidents, 21 reported narcotics offenses and 25 reported thefts. 


