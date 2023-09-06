Celina police file

The Celina Police Department responded to 80 incidents during the month of August, according to public city data available as of Sept. 5.  

That includes one reported arson incident northwest of Parvin and Smiley roads. The incident was reported for Aug. 28 in the city's public crime map.


