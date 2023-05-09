Celina police file
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Celina police responded to 85 reported incidents during the month of April, city data revealed.  

That includes 13 theft incidents and 12 DWI/DUI incidents, according to the city's geographic information systems map

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments