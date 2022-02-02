The Celina Police Department is asking for help as it investigates some criminal mischief cases that may involve the use of a slingshot.
During the month of January, the department investigated a few cases in which metal ball bearings were shot at vehicles and houses, possibly with a slingshot, according to a CPD press release.
The incidents are centrally located in the area of Lynn Stambaugh Parkway and the Heritage neighborhood, the press release stated.
The department has asked that those who have received damage related to ball bearings, know someone who has received such damage or who may have suspect information contact Det. Chris Armstrong at carmstrong@celina-tx.gov or at 972-382-2061.
