The Celina Police Department is actively seeking an assistant chief, according to a posting from Strategic Government Resources.
The job posting comes as the department looks ahead to continued growth. The department recently broke ground on a new headquarters building and is looking to hire more personnel, according to the city's most recent budget.
The assistant chief would serve as the operational manager for the department and would be responsible for its direction and leadership, according to the posting. The position reports to the chief of police and oversees daily operations such as emergency management plants, records management and operational/legal compliance with federal, state and local law.
"The city of Celina seeks a highly ethical, passionate, and approachable servant leader committed to building a positive culture within the Police Department to be their next Assistant Chief of Police," the posting states.
"This position requires a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, preferably with major coursework in criminal justice, public administration, or a related field, as well as ten (10) years of progressively responsible municipal policing experience, including a minimum of two (2) years in a Police Command/Executive capacity (Lieutenant or above)," the posting states. "Current certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), or a similar certification from another state with the ability to obtain TCOLE certification within one (1) year of hire is also required (Master TCOLE certification preferred). A valid Texas driver’s license or ability to obtain such within 60 days of employment."
The salary for the job is slated to range from $128,000 to $135,000 depending on qualifications and experience.
The first review of applications for the assistant chief position is slated for Nov. 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.