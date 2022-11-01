Celina police file
The Celina Police Department is actively seeking an assistant chief, according to a posting from Strategic Government Resources. 

The job posting comes as the department looks ahead to continued growth. The department recently broke ground on a new headquarters building and is looking to hire more personnel, according to the city's most recent budget. 

