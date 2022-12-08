Celina overhead
Courtesy of city of Celina/Facebook

Celina is on the road to master planning its “next big park,” and it’s looking for local input.

The city has joined forces with design consulting firm Dunaway to develop a master plan for the roughly 100-acre Wilson Creek Park, located east of downtown Celina at the intersection of future Roseland Parkway and future Sunset Boulevard. The park will be within walking distance for residents of the Parks at Wilson Creek neighborhood.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

