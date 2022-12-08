Celina is on the road to master planning its “next big park,” and it’s looking for local input.
The city has joined forces with design consulting firm Dunaway to develop a master plan for the roughly 100-acre Wilson Creek Park, located east of downtown Celina at the intersection of future Roseland Parkway and future Sunset Boulevard. The park will be within walking distance for residents of the Parks at Wilson Creek neighborhood.
According to a video posted to the city’s website, the master planning process for the park is in its initial stages. Aaron Law of Dunaway, who narrates the video, outlined a three-step timeline toward developing the plan. Step one included “analysis and programming.”
“As part of this step, our team visited the park and spent time evaluating the existing conditions, taking photographs and noting areas that bring character and life to Wilson Creek Park. These initial assessments are the building block to future design,” Law said.
Also included in step one is an online survey asking for community input. The survey, open until Dec. 30, asks participants how often they would visit the park, what amenities they’d like to see and what amenities they would exclude from the plan, among other questions. The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/WilsonCreekPark.
The next stage of the planning process, slated for spring 2023, would involve preparing conceptual alternatives for park development that will be packaged into a video presentation and posted online. There will then be another chance to fill out a survey, Law said.
Following that step, in summer 2023, the group would then gather survey results and create one master plan along with budget projections. According to the presentation, a preliminary master plan would be presented to the parks board, and a final master plan would then be presented to the city council afterwards.
