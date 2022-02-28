Matthew Tiller works at Celina’s local Sonic Drive-in, but his history in the city extends to years before that.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Matthew Tiller, I'm the General Manager of the Sonic Drive-in in Celina, TX. I took over as the manager in November 2019. I grew up here in Celina. Lived about four blocks northwest of the square. I'd walk or skateboard everywhere in town, so if you were around in the mid to late 90's, you probably saw me at some point. My wife Morgan, and our daughter Talyn, now live in Aubrey (Celina got really big, really fast!)
What brought you back to Celina?
My wife and I were living in Irving. We'd just had our first child, Talyn, and I was the stay-at-home parent. Gary Krewson, the supervisor for the Aubrey, Gunter, and Celina locations, reached out and wanted me to come run my hometown Sonic. We decided that we wanted to be in a smaller community when Talyn made it to school age, so it seemed like a good fit.
How did you get in your line of work?
I started as a carhop in high school in 2003! The work was fun, and they always worked with my schedule while I was in school and college. I just really enjoyed what I was doing, kept working towards leadership roles, and landed my first GM position in 2009.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I think that would have to be when I took my first GM position. I was only 22 years old, but I'd managed to prove that I was mature enough at that age to take on that responsibility. I even won a few awards my first year, including largest increase in profitability and Newcomer of the Year.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I am from Texas. I was born in Denton, and my family lived in Little Elm until we moved to Celina in 1994. I graduated from Celina High School in 2005!
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I'd have to say that spending time with my dad, Dennis Tiller, when he was working around town. He worked for Fini Enterprises, on the north side of town, but he did a lot of side jobs on houses around town and the businesses on the square. It seemed like everywhere he went the people knew him, so tagging along with him made me feel like I was hanging out with someone famous. He passed away unexpectedly in 2003, so those are definitely the memories I hang on to the most.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Tender Smokehouse. Hands down. I love smoked brisket. I do miss going to Burger Fixins though, I was sad to see it close recently. It was such staple for a lot of us growing up in Celina.
What's your favorite movie?
I think this changes with your mood and company, but Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls is definitely up there for me. I love comedy in general, but I always laugh when I watch that movie, no matter how many times I've seen it.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife Morgan and I met at Sonic. She worked as an assistant manager while she was going to college at the University of North Texas. We dated for about four years before we married in 2014, and four years later we had our daughter Talyn. My sister, Jennifer, actually works with me here at Sonic! And then I have 3 more sisters (Heather, Jessica, and Ashleigh) and two brothers (Aaron and Austin.)
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy playing video games, although between being a father and running the business I don't really have a lot of time for that anymore. I've always enjoyed cooking as well, whether for my family or for everyone in town.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Sweet Tea. Couldn't do it without my tea. Two cups of sugar in every gallon.
