Celina resident Keith Smith made his first helmet lamp about five years ago after having a "lightbulb moment" with his son's old lacrosse helmet. Since then, he's turned the craft into a business, creating lamps out of high school and college sports helmets, firefighter helmets and more.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My family and I have lived in Collin County the last 22 years. We have been Celina residents for the past decade. Two kiddos: Cassidy, who is senior at Texas Tech, and Colby, who is a senior at Prosper High. Longtime career in financial services and presently an account executive at Dell Technologies covering public/government accounts in Collin County. My lovely bride, Cindy, has been putting up with terrible dad jokes for 21 years, but I still get a laugh from her. Grew up on a large farm in eastern New Mexico, attended Texas Tech and spent time in the Marine Corps before moving to North Texas a lifetime ago.
What brought you to Celina?
Most of my wife's family made the move to the Celina/Prosper area around 2010-2011, and we were fortunate to find a home in an awesome neighborhood in the southeast corner of Celina. While we enjoyed living in McKinney for a number of years, we just really enjoyed the small town feel of both Celina and Prosper. A major factor was the great schools for our kids as well as staying as close as we could to family.
Tell us about the first helmet lamp you made.
Our son Colby has been playing lacrosse since third grade. Much like football, lacrosse requires new helmets every few years. About five years ago, my wife and I were cleaning out a closet with some of our son's old lacrosse helmets with the intent to take them to Play It Again Sports. Our son wanted to keep his first lacrosse helmet and stick. Had zero clue on what to do with it as we did not want it to just collect dust somewhere. Later that week, Cindy and I were talking in the living room with that gear sitting near the fireplace. It was getting dark, and Cindy turned a table lamp on. I looked at the lamp, looked at the helmet and back again. My wife hates this story but the light bulb literally went off. We had a couple helmets, so I did a few mock-ups. Our son still has the first one on his desk. Football, baseball, hockey, firefighting and military lamps all evolved later.
What school helmets have you used to make lamps?
I can do any high school helmet that I can get access to or I can source the helmet and get the logo with approval from the school or booster club. I have done several colleges as well.
How did you come up with making mini helmet bells?
We are good friends with Tom and Kristen Gilbert, owners of Southern Ink and Clay in Prosper. Southern Ink and Clay does a lot of spirit wear for schools all over Texas and they had a customer request a noise maker inside of a mini helmet. The Gilberts knew that I work with helmets all the time and asked if I had any ideas. I tried beans inside of a piece of PVC, sleigh bells and several other options before I mocked up the present model.
What has been your favorite project to do so far?
There are several that come to mind. The one that means the most to me is my son's Prosper lacrosse lamp. One of my favorites was a military helmet lamp that I did for a long time family friend that is a Vietnam veteran. I took Vietnam era gear, helmet, weapon and other pieces, and combined it into a unique piece that came out awesome. Our pieces are in several fire stations across the DFW area, the firefighter lamps look pretty awesome. I really enjoyed doing the Celina Bobcats helmet that was in Lucy's on the Square, pretty sure it is still on display there.
What has been the most difficult project to do so far?
Not that the build is difficult but the memorial pieces that I do are the ones that are the toughest. I have completed several firefighter lamps that featured the helmets of a firefighter that might have passed away and the family wants to have that piece as a memorial. From time to time, a customer will call me and let me know that their child may have passed away and they would like to have me make a custom lamp out of their gear. While it is extremely sad, they want to keep their legacy alive via one of our pieces. I had a lacrosse dad, whose son had passed away, tell me that he turns his son's lacrosse lamp on every night and it gives his family a level of comfort. There are some emotional ties to that gear, and I take it very seriously to honor that person through our pieces. There is zero margin for error when working with a helmet that literally can never be replaced and that adds to the difficulty level.
What do you do when you're not creating helmet lamps?
I really enjoy spending time, no matter what we are doing, with my wife and anything to do with our kids. The more time I am able to spend with those that mean the most to me, the better.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am really both. Marine Corps habits are hard to break, so I wake up super early and it is hard for me to wind down at the end of the day. I need to get better at hitting the power down button in the evening, but I always think there is something else that I need to do.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
We really enjoy the Friday Night Market on the Square, when it is not 400 degrees outside! We try to frequent Celina restaurants on and around the square. Our son works at Tender Smokehouse, so we are there a lot and enjoy eating outside there when they have live music. We enjoy the patio scene and food at Bongo Beaux's, like to sit at the sidewalk tables at The Toasted Walnut for a weekend lunch, and you don't have to twist our arms to go enjoy a piece of pie at Lucy's on the Square.
Do you have a favorite movie?
My favorite movie is "Unforgiven," the western with Clint Eastwood and Gene Hackman. Part of what makes it my favorite is the heated debates that I have gotten into with Kirk Collins and his twin brothers Mark and Dean, a long-time Celina family and great friends, about who is better, Clint Eastwood or John Wayne. I am team Eastwood while the Collins boys are team Wayne...which is clearly wrong.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my kids to be the best humans they can be, do what they can to make the world a better place and have all the happiness that they possibly can. I feel that a legacy focused on one's self might be selfish and if Cassidy and Colby make a difference in the world, that is just fine with me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.