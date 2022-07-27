Keith Smith

Keith Smith, left, with his son Colby, right. 

 Courtesy photo
Celina resident Keith Smith made his first helmet lamp about five years ago after having a "lightbulb moment" with his son's old lacrosse helmet. Since then, he's turned the craft into a business, creating lamps out of high school and college sports helmets, firefighter helmets and more. 
 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

