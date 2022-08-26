When Celina voters in Denton County approach the polls in November, they’ll be asked to consider a$650 million bond item that will in part impact the city.
On Aug. 16, the Denton County Commissioners Court approved putting the bond item on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. The proposed package includes 199 road projects and is the first road improvement bond program proposed by the county since 2008.
Here’s a look at three of the projects that could impact Celina:
Parvin Road
Among the proposed projects listed in the county’s program, one project outlines work for Parvin Road/Frontier Road from FM 1385 to the Denton County line. During an Aug. 9 Celina City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Brawner said the project was the center of excitement.
“Right now, our residents in Sutton Fields can only get into downtown via FM 428. Our emergency services have a long response time out there, and (...) we’re building the fire station to help with that,” Brawner said.
She added that those residents also attend Prosper ISD and use Parvin Road to get to nearby schools.
“So if you’ve been down Parvin, it’s an asphalt road with gravel road, it’s pretty rough,” she said.
According to Denton County documents, the proposed project would widen the roadway from a two-lane road to a six-lane divided urban thoroughfare. The project is a partnership between the town of Prosper, the city of Celina and Denton County.
On Aug. 9, Brawner said the project in total would cost around $60 million. With Denton County proposing to fund about 50%, Brawner said the North Central Texas Council of Governments had proposed to fund the other half.
Celina would pay for the initial design, which Brawner said would cost about $4 million.
FM 1385
In addition, the county’s proposed bond package includes supporting a project that would expand FM 1385 from a two-lane rural road to a six-lane urban road between US 380 and FM 455.
The $132 million project would get $7.7 million from Denton County through the bond program.
Outer Loop
Denton County’s bond package also proposes providing funds towards constructing an extension of the Outer Loop from the Collin/Denton County line to I-35.
The project, which involves building a six-lane controlled access freeway, costs a projected $256 million. The bond package proposes funding $30 million.
During the Aug. 9 City Council meeting, Brawner said Denton County was starting schematic design and environmental clearance for about 20 miles of the roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.