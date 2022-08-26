Celina file
Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

When Celina voters in Denton County approach the polls in November, they’ll be asked to consider a $650 million bond item that will in part impact the city. 

On Aug. 16, the Denton County Commissioners Court approved putting the bond item on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. The proposed package includes 199 road projects and is the first road improvement bond program proposed by the county since 2008. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments