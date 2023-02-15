 Skip to main content
PARK PLAN

Celina pursues master plan process for Ousley Park

Ousley Park Master Planning KB

Renderings presented Tuesday reveal the vision for Celina's Ousley Park. 

The city of Celina is moving forward on developing a master plan for a downtown linear park that will span from FM 455 to just past Ash Street.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Celina City Council voted unanimously to approve an agreement for engineering services with Freese and Nichols for the master planning of Ousley Park. The agreement, approved as part of the city council’s consent agenda, was for a maximum of $74,508. Services include project management, data gathering, public engagement and a final master plan report, according to city documentation.

Renderings of the visioning for Celina's future Ousley Park was presented during a Tuesday City Council meeting.  
Ousley Park Master Planning KB

Celina City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement for developing a master plan for Ousley Park
Ousley Park Master Planning KB

A view of the proposed trail system slated to run along Celina's Ousley Park. 
Ousley Park Master Planning KB

A preliminary design for Ousley Park previously won a CLIDE award. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

