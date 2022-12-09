DNT -FB-sized.jpg

An extension of the Dallas North Tollway that stretches from FM 428 in Celina to the Grayson County line opened in October and was celebrated on Monday. 

The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness.

I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.

Representatives from Celina, Denton County, Pilot Point and the NTTA were among those present at a Monday ribbon cutting for the extension. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

