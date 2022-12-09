The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness.
I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.
My immediate thought was that this roadway opening, just a couple of months old, was a prelude to something much bigger for Celina.
Out of context, it seems like an odd thought to have at 9 p.m. on a Sunday. But within the context of North Texas’s growth and Celina’s explosion of development, the thought felt like a natural one.
The significance of this roadway, which opened to the public in October, wasn’t lost on the crowd that had gathered the very next afternoon in a bright red barn nestled in Pilot Point. That crowd, which included representatives from Celina, Denton County, the North Texas Tollway Authority and Pilot Point, was there to officially cut the ribbon on a regional initiative to bring more mobility to this sector of North Texas. More specifically, they were there to cut the ribbon on the 7.7-mile segment of new roadway that stretches from FM 428 to the Grayson County line.
The project, which was almost 12 years in the making and which began construction in September 2020, is expected to serve the region as the county approaches a population of 1 million in the next few years, according to Denton County.
A press release authored by the county takes care to note that the extension is expected to bring “significant economic development and job opportunities” to the area, adding that an estimated $5 billion in economic development came along the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco.
“It’s fantastic to see the completion of this,” said John Mahalik of the NTTA, during the ceremony on Monday. “It’s almost like a gateway, if you will.”
He added that the project represents more than a means of travel — that it also represents a regional partnership.
“This eight-mile frontage road is just the beginning of bringing access to property development as our county grows, triggering construction on the planned additional lanes of the North Texas Tollway as you all have seen,” Mahalik said.
Celina representatives were among those present at Monday’s ceremony.
“We saw what Frisco went through when they were trying to get their two lanes done, and they were working on Preston Road. So we really pushed the toll road authority to get it done a little bit faster, to get that mobility done,” Terry told the Celina Record.
Terry added that the move will also provide better mobility for first responders in the area.
“Having this now to be able to cut through to get to the hospital quicker will literally save lives,” Terry said. “It literally will be able to cut down the time it takes for them to transport somebody from this part of the area to the hospital.”
Ultimate buildout of the project will include two northbound lanes and two southbound free frontage roads with six tolled main lanes, according to Denton County. For now, the roadway comprises a two-lane stretch with one northbound and one southbound lane.
“We realize that this road is not only going to improve air quality and help economic development, but it really is...I believe improved roadways are a family value,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said at the Monday ceremony. “And they are a family value because people can have a reliable travel time to and from their workplace and their home, to other civic activities, and so I really believe that roadways like this one really do promote the overall quality of life that we value as a commissioners court, as residents here in Denton County.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
