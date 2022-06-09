Celina's annual Splash & Blast celebration is in the works for July 2, and on Thursday, the city shared more details about what this year's iteration of the event will entail.
The Splash & Blast event, ___, has been scheduled for 5-10 p.m. July 2 at Old Celina Park, 12670 FM 428. The event is free to the public.
This year's event will include live music by headline band Live 80, which will provide an 80s music tribute experience, country music band Love & Country and The Voice Season 21 contestant Clint Sherman. The city has said Celina ISD student Andrew Purvis will sing the national anthem at the event.
Plans also include a Kids Zone featuring water slides, bounce houses, foam pits, games, a rock wall, craft area, putting course and more.
The event will also give attendees a chance to meet 2022 Mrs. Texas International Jennifer Daly and her daughter, Zoey, who was named 2022 Miss Pre-Teen Lonestar. The two are Celina residents and will be collecting snack items for gift baskets for First Responders as part of Zoey’s foundation, “Hearts for Heroes.”
Splash & Blast is set to reach a finale with a fireworks show and patriotic music celebration.
“The City of Celina looks forward to hosting another exciting Splash & Blast event, celebrating the summer, and honoring our great nation,” City Manager Jason Laumer said in a press release. “With this event taking place over the Fourth of July Weekend, our community welcomes the opportunity to unite with friends from all over North Texas to enjoy a fun evening celebrating America.”
While parking will be limited at Old Celina Park, free parking and shuttle service will be available from the parking lots at Celina High School (3455 N Preston Road) and Brookshire’s (675 Sunset Blvd).
