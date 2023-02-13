Alica Parsons has become accustomed to being recognized as “Dane’s mom.”
It is not abnormal to visit a restaurant or the mall and for people she’s never met to recognize her son.
“They’ll say, ‘My little brother was in class with you,’ or, ‘You drew a picture for my niece and it hangs on our wall,’ all kinds of stuff like that,” she said. “It happens everywhere.”
Dane Parsons, a Celina resident and Celina High School graduate, is known for his art and it has since become a profession through his business, LKD (Lucky Kid Dane) Studios, which produces digital art and animation.
Alica, his mother, is not shocked at all that his penchant for art and animation has become a profession.
“Dane has said since he was 7 years old that this is what he wanted to do, and when Dane puts his mind to something, it happens, usually,” she said. “So I’ve learned to not be surprised by anything, and I’m super proud of him.”
When he was a toddler, Dane became ill and lost language and social skills overnight, Alica said. He was diagnosed at age 4 with autism. At the time, he didn’t speak words and communicated by pointing, she said. Through therapy, Dane began drawing as a way to communicate, a tool that flourished into an artform.
“I always know when Dane understands my lesson when he draws the lesson out,” Alica recalled one of Dane’s teachers saying.
It caught on, and other students started drawing lessons out, too, she said.
“One day I show up to the junior high and the walls are just littered with pictures of the lessons because Dane, that’s how Dane learned and everybody else thought it was so fun. So the kids started to draw these lessons, and the lessons came to life,” she said. “Well then I went down, it was the science hallway, and then in the history hallway, the same thing down the history hallway. So I thought, ‘Okay, alright, this clearly has nothing to do with me.’ As a mom, you feel like you can guide it, but Dane, he’s just got this thing about him that draws people to the way that he communicates.”
Eventually, his penchant for drawing expanded into an interest in creating animated videos. He began submitting videos to competition, advancing to the second round one year and to the semifinals the next year.
In February 2022, Dane’s video, “Mace: The Animated Short” won the state title in the Division 1 Digital Animation category at the UIL Young Filmmakers State Festival. The video follows the story of a young boy who makes a difference by bringing color to the world around him.
“God used what started as a coping mechanism for a devastating loss to become the beginning of a dream,” Alica wrote in a post at the time. “This is his third year to enter after two years of making it to the second round of finals. We could not be more thankful for this journey. Dane’s disability has paved a way for all of us to become better people. The boy who couldn’t speak just won for a film that he narrated in his own voice. Miracles are real.”
Since graduating from Celina High School in 2022, Dane is nowhere near stopping his trajectory. Through his Celina-based studio, he has worked to create animated shorts for local businesses including an electrical company, a doctor and Achieving Milestones Pediatric Therapy.
“Basically, his life came full circle,” Alica said. “He went to therapy as a kid to learn how to talk in occupational therapy, and then here he is as an adult doing videos to help kids who have to go to occupational therapy.”
She said Dane is also learning 3-D animation techniques.
“I anticipate he’ll have some kind of maybe Pixar-style, 3-D animation that will be coming out within the next year,” she said.
Alica said a local student has produced a documentary about Dane’s life, which has been submitted to the UIL competition. In the documentary, Alica said, Dane talks about why he chose this path in his life and how it has impacted him.
“And one of the things he says in it is, ‘Art is the real communication,’ and I thought that was so insightful,” Alica said. “I’ve never heard him say it before, and then he said it on the video, he said it’s just…for people like him who don’t have a way to verbally maybe say what they want to say all the time, he can get it out through art, and I just thought that was so cool, because that could be true for anybody.”
See Dane’s work at youtube.com/c/LuckyKidDaneStudiosDaneParsons or at linkedin.com/company/lkd-studios/
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.