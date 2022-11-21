There are no normal days for Stewart Dawson, per se, but there's a good chance that his day could involve going up in the air. Dawson, a Celina resident, has been in the aviation world for 50 years, and he's not done flying yet. He was recently featured on the cover of the November 2022 issue of EEA Sports Aviation, a national magazine, while flying a Grumman F7F Tigercat.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Longview, Texas where I started flying in 1970. My aviation career began with me flying night freight runs in airplanes like a Beech 18, DC-3, and DC-4. I then flew for a charter company in Dallas flying Lear Jet. In 1982 I was hired by Southwest Airlines and flew for them for the next 20 years. When I retired from the airlines I became a Warbird Aircraft Examiner teaching and giving check-rides in World War II airplanes like the P51 mustang, Corsair, B25, and B17. I have flown aerobatics in airshows and raced a Hawker Sea Fury, a Tigercat, and a Bearcat in the Reno Air Races. I have been married for 41 years and have two children and two grandchildren.
What brought you to Celina?
We moved to Celina from McKinney in 2001 because we wanted to be in country and buy enough land to have our own airstrip on our property. We loved the small-town feel of Celina.
How did you get into the world of aviation?
I have always liked all mechanical things, and I remember building airplane models as a kid. So when I was old enough, I got a job as a line boy at the Gregg County Airport pumping gas. Being at the airport gave me the opportunity to meet the right people and to realize I really wanted to fly.
What is your earliest flying-related memory?
I think I was about 13 when my dad took me hunting. We flew to the deer lease in a Cessna 310. I thought that was pretty neat.
What keeps you flying?
Flying is in my blood, it is my passion. It has been my job, my recreation, my hobby, my love. Some people play golf, I fly.
What memories from your time in the air stick out to you?
I have lots of great memories. Flying a converted DC4 called a Carvair from England to Dallas back in 1976. Racing Reno for 19 years. Giving my grandchildren their first aerobatic ride. Taking unique airplanes to Oshkosh like the Mosquito and the A20 Havoc ( the Havoc that I have the privilege to fly is the only one flying in the world). I also have been blessed to have aircraft collectors and museums trust me to fly their airplanes. I would never been able to get to fly the many warbirds I have flown if it were not for people like Mr. Rod Lewis of Lewis Air Legends.
What is a normal day like for you?
I’m not sure any of my days are normal. If I’m not flying I’m working on an airplane, car, or tractor. Or I might be mowing or weed-eating on my ranch. If I have a flight scheduled, I could be test flying a Tiger Cat or Bearcat. Or getting ready to take an airplane to an airshow. Or I could be just going to fly around the area in one of my own airplanes.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I really don’t have much free time, but if I do, I’ll go fly something.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
My favorite place for me to spend time in Celina is my own place. I love our ranch where we can fly off our own strip, run cattle, enjoy our horses and donkeys. It is a great place for our children and grandchildren to come and visit.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am an early bird. Most of the airplanes I fly we do so during the day. If I have a four- or five-hour flight, I need to get an early start. Also, here in Texas it gets so hot during about six months of the year that working in the mornings is the best option.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope I have encouraged and helped a younger generation of pilots to get involved in aviation and try to preserve the World War II airplanes. I hope to be remembered as a guy that loved aviation and would help anyone that needed help to further their aviation knowledge or experience.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
