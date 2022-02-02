Celina file photo
One Celina resident has stumbled upon some luck.

The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday that a Celina resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased at Bobcat Kuntry, 204 E. Pecan St.

The resident chose to remain anonymous, the Texas Lottery stated. Overall odds of winning a prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1 million Crossword is one in 3.42, the lottery stated.

