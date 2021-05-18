Rishona Raub of Celina was recently awarded a $30,000 scholarship by The Sumners Foundation of Irving for her junior and senior years at Howard Payne University. Scholarships are awarded by the Foundation based on academic excellence, civic engagement and a capacity for leadership.
Rishona is a rising junior with a double major in strategic communication and public policy. She is one of 34 students nationally to receive a Sumners scholarship in 2021.
“The Sumners Scholarship is a very prestigious scholarship,” Chairman Jerry Reis said. “Sumners Scholars have made significant contributions to their communities, state and country. Following in the footsteps of Congressman Hatton W. Sumners, we are pleased to support students working to improve the political system, address issues through public policy, educate others about civic responsibility and be active, productive members of society.”
The Foundation’s purpose is to encourage the study, teaching and research into the science and art of self-government to the end that the American people may understand the fundamental principles of democracy and be guided thereby in shaping governmental policies.
Sumners Scholar alumni include such notables as U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, Senior Deputy Attorney General of Oklahoma Dara Derryberry, Chairman of Matador Resources Joe Foran, Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court Nathan Hecht, Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel and past Chancellor of the New Mexico Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Charles L. Moore.
