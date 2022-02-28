Celina Council chambers file

The Celina City Council Chambers, located at 112 N. Colorado. 

The city of Celina announced Monday that it will be hosting a public meeting to receive input on proposed alignments for a Parvin Road reconstruction project. 
 
According to the city, Celina and the town of Prosper are proposing to reconstruction and widen the road from Farm-to-Market 1385 and Dallas Parkway South at the Dallas North Tollway in Denton and Collin counties. 
 
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the city of Celina Council Chambers, 112 N. Colorado. 
 
The project would expand the two-lane rural road to a four-lane divided urban road with an ultimate six-lane divided urban facility, according to a meeting notice. It would involve constructing about four miles of four-lane concrete roadway, about one mile of two-lane concrete roadway and four major drainage structures. 
 
 
Maps, drawings and potential construction schedules will be available at the meeting. The city of Celina has said project information, including proposed schematics, will be available for public viewing online at celina-tx.gov and at prospertx.gov 
 
Meeting attendees will be able to ask both consultants and Celina and Prosper staff questions. Attendees can also leave written comments.  
 
Comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by mail to Parvin Road, P.O. Box 570, Allen, TX 75013 or by email to ParvinRoad@piacommunications.com. Verbal comments may be submitted by leaving a voicemail at (469) 626-8502.
 
 
