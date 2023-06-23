Celina residents are being asked to give input on alignment alternatives for Farm-to-Market 455 as the Texas Department of Transportation analyzes the potential for changing the roadway’s route.
“We have talked multiple times about the need to get the big trucks out of downtown,” Celina Assistant City Manager Kimberly Brawner said June 13 at a city council meeting. “The only way we can get the big trucks out of downtown is if we reroute FM 455 out of downtown. As long as it’s a state route, we cannot restrict them using the roadways.”
Brawner said she started working with TxDOT about nine months ago and that the department agreed to do a feasibility study on the possibility of moving the roadway out of the city’s historic downtown and running it along the future alignment of G.A. Moore Parkway. Should that occur, Brawner said the department would take over the routing process, do the roadway design and build at no cost to the city.
“Do you see how this could be beneficial to the citizens as a whole?” Brawner said June 13.
Brawner said TxDOT had identified multiple route options.
“Some of them directly impact some of our residents, so I want them to show up and look at the policy, look at their proposals, and we’re going to make a recommendation of routes,” Brawner said.
Responses to public comment will be available online at the study website once they have been prepared, according to Brawner’s presentation.
According to the TxDOT virtual meeting, the feasibility study encompasses about nine miles of FM 455, stretching from Dallas Parkway to just east of Shady Brook Lane. The project proposal includes widening FM 455 to an interim four-lane roadway with plans to ultimately expand the road to six lanes, with three lanes going in each direction.
Once a new roadway alignment is constructed, the existing FM 455 would become a local road and be maintained by the local government, the TxDOT presentation states.
A presented timeline indicates that a recommended roadway alternative would be determined in fall 2023, with a second public meeting scheduled for spring of 2024.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
