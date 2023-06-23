Downtown Celina file
Audrey Henvey/staff photo

Celina residents are being asked to give input on alignment alternatives for Farm-to-Market 455 as the Texas Department of Transportation analyzes the potential for changing the roadway’s route.

“We have talked multiple times about the need to get the big trucks out of downtown,” Celina Assistant City Manager Kimberly Brawner said June 13 at a city council meeting. “The only way we can get the big trucks out of downtown is if we reroute FM 455 out of downtown. As long as it’s a state route, we cannot restrict them using the roadways.”

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

