Anthony Morel has been working in the Dallas service industry for 26 years building up a diverse resume and experience. Starting as a dishwasher and working his way up to server, line cook, bartender, bar manager, general manager and bar owner, Morel has been hands-on in every area of the bar and restaurant industry.

That includes creating, developing and opening his first concept, Shakertins, in 2015 as an operating partner, and becoming co-creator and operating partner of Sushi Marquee at The Star in Frisco in 2017.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

