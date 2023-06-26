Anthony Morel has been working in the Dallas service industry for 26 years building up a diverse resume and experience. Starting as a dishwasher and working his way up to server, line cook, bartender, bar manager, general manager and bar owner, Morel has been hands-on in every area of the bar and restaurant industry.
That includes creating, developing and opening his first concept, Shakertins, in 2015 as an operating partner, and becoming co-creator and operating partner of Sushi Marquee at The Star in Frisco in 2017.
He made his way to Celina in 2019 and developed theNookCKMC in the Light Farms community. He has since also opened Graffiti Pasta in Denton and is gearing up to open Heyday, a cocktail bar in downtown Celina.
What brought you to Celina?
Came to Celina because I had some friends that lived out here and loved the community, and I was at that point of my life to get out of the city and focus on my career path. We bought our first house out here, and it was one of the best decisions we made because the area is awesome, and the people are awesome.
What is your earliest cooking-related memory?
My mom always cooked for us growing up, and I always remember helping her and learning family recipes from her which were handed down from her mother to her to me.
What made you want to become a restaurant owner?
I have been in the service industry for over 25 years of my life, and most of that was behind the bar as a bartender. For many years I bounced around from bar to bar making a good living, having a lot of fun and making a lot of other people money. When I turned 30, I made the decision to continue in this industry, but if I did, I wanted to own the spots I was working in. I wanted to gamble on myself for a successful restaurant.
What is your favorite dish to make?
I love pasta and love making all type of pasta.
What made you want to open restaurants in the Celina area?
We moved into light farms in 2019, and I had just sold two concepts I was partner in. I was currently looking for a new location and concept to take on, and there was a spot right there in Light Farms that I knew could be better for the neighborhood which I lived in. That was when The Nook was created, and we opened up in March of 2020 right when the whole world was shutting down.
What has been the best part about opening a restaurant in Light Farms?
The community. Being able to create a spot where the community can come together and enjoy themselves with their family and other family from the neighborhood has been the most rewarding.
What has been the most surprising part about opening a restaurant in Light Farms?
Meeting so many great people and making new friends and the support we have received over the years.
What are your hopes for Heyday?
Hoping to bring a new element to Celina as a cocktail bar and restaurant. We want to elevate the cocktail scene in Celina and create a spot on the square that will bring people together to enjoy the moment.
Controlled chaos is what I have coined a normal day for me. Usually starts around 7 a.m. and goes until 11ish seven days a week. I never know what is going to happen on any given day, and right when I think I have my day on lock, there is always a curveball thrown my way, and that is the life of any restaurant owner. The days are always filled with checklists for the restaurants, and we have a great team that really helps get to those checklist and control the chaos as we all do our best to give every detail the attention needed to make the guest experience hold up to our standards.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
It would probably have to be a song from the soundtrack of the movie "BURNT." Something with not a lot of words, just instrumental that represents the emotion going on in that moment. Most of which is creative and inspiring but at times it gets a little chaotic, which is why I have learned to control that chaos and the right song playing in my brain helps with that process.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I'm just trying to focus on the present and build a team to be a part of creating experiences that hit on all senses through taste, smell, visual and social connection. If I had to pick one thing to be known for, I would hope I am able to help people grow into a life that helps support them and their family as well as learning something new every day from extremely motivated and talented people. I hope I can help other people become legendary.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
