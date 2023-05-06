Celina City Hall

File photo

 Photo courtesy of city of Celina/Facebook

Celina will have a new mayor at its helm, according to unofficial election numbers shared by Collin and Denton counties Saturday night.

Unofficial numbers from Collin and Denton counties indicate that Ryan Tubbs garnered 54.2% of the votes, or 1,296 votes. Tubbs gained more votes than incumbent mayor Sean Terry, who garnered 45.8% of the votes, or 1,093 votes. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments