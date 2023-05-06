Celina will have a new mayor at its helm, according to unofficial election numbers shared by Collin and Denton counties Saturday night.
Unofficial numbers from Collin and Denton counties indicate that Ryan Tubbs garnered 54.2% of the votes, or 1,296 votes. Tubbs gained more votes than incumbent mayor Sean Terry, who garnered 45.8% of the votes, or 1,093 votes.
Here's a look at how other Celina election results look so far, per unofficial Collin County and Denton County results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
Celina City Council
Place 4 Incumbent Wendie Wigginton will maintain her seat on the Celina City Council, unofficial election results revealed. Wigginton garnered 58.2% of the votes, or 1,309 votes. Challenger KJ Clark garnered 41.8% of the votes, or 941 votes.
Celina ISD Board of Trustees
Place 3 Incumbent Jeff Gravley will keep his spot, according to unofficial results. Gravley garnered 56.8% of the votes, or 947 votes. Challenger Melissa Cromwell garnered 43.2% of the votes, or 719 votes.
Jennifer Driver will serve as the next Place 4 member of the CISD Board of Trustees, unofficial results indicate. Driver garnered 67.5% of the votes, or 1,090 votes, while opponent Vicky Hogue garnered 32.5% of the votes, or 525 votes.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.