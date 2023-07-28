The state of Celina’s economic development continues to take shape.
With the announcement of big brands like PetSmart, Torchy’s, Lowe’s, Costco and more coming to Celina, a vision has been set for the land located on both sides of Preston Road and south of Ownsby Parkway.
Combined, the development of the Village at Ownsy Farm (west of Preston Road) and of the Crossing at Moore Farm (east of Preston Road) will comprise about 600,000 total square feet of retail space. The development is also bringing in a housing component, with about 850 units of class A multifamily development planned on the east side of the Crossing at Moore Farm project. Both projects are being developed by Seitz Group.
“It’s a real win for Celina,” said Eric Seitz of Seitz Group. “The council and the staff have been helpful trying to get it to this point. We’ve got a little bit of heavy lifting left to do to get started, get some of the other pieces finally done, but so far so good.”
Businesses announced for the Village at Ownsby Farm include Costco, PetSmart, EOS Fitness, Dollar Tree, Costa Vida, PNC, Chop Shop, Layne's Chicken Fingers, Cava, Torchy's, Soak Nail Spa and Lounge, Five Guys, Blaze Pizza, Pacific Dental Services and Black Rock Coffee Bar.
Businesses listed for the Crossing at Moore Farm development include Lowe's, Panda Express, Chipotle, Valvoline and Ultra Clean Express Car Wash.
The landlord is also negotiating with a 110,000-square-foot, two-story national fitness facility, Seitz said.
The two developments’ location off of Preston Road is more ideal for retail use than the Dallas North Tollway, Seitz said.
“Celina 10 years from now, who knows what’s going to happen up by the high school and all that infill growth, and what’s happened out to the west, but for right now, we wanted to be in the middle of the trade area,” Seitz said.
Looking ahead, Seitz said the plan is to begin work in August, with site work slated for completion around March of 2024. After that, he said, work on buildings is expected to begin by April or May with some tenants projected to open in the fall of 2024 or at the end of 2024. Seitz projected potential 2025 open dates for Costco and Lowe’s.
Seitz projected that the development would result in about 2,000 jobs overall, about $300,000 in retail sales and roughly $200 million in property tax value.
As Celina looks ahead to welcoming big box and major chain businesses while also balancing a presence of local businesses, Seitz said both types of economic product are important to have.
“You’ve got to have all of it. You’ve got to have a nice downtown with small businesses which are mostly mom and pop retail and restaurants, and a vibrant downtown (...) I think shows a healthy city,” Seitz said. “But you also have to have your bigger retail stores to be able to meet the requirements of people moving in.”
“We live in Celina,” he later added, “and we’ll look forward to shopping at Costco, we’ve got a big family. But we also go downtown and eat at (Papa Gallo’s Mexican Grill) and (Lucy’s on the Square), and it’s exciting to see what’s coming along on the square. I don’t think they’re dissimilar, I think as a matter of fact you have to have both.”
Action on the projects comes as Celina looks ahead to a quickly increasing population and housing growth.
“You don’t get many deals this put-together with these kind of volumes at the beginning of your life cycle when you’re a small town,” Seitz said. “So I think the council and the (city) staff and Seitz Group, I think we’ve worked hard to bring a really special deal to Celina.”
