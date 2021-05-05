Caved in road 1
Courtesy of city of Celina/Facebook
On Tuesday at around 5:30 a.m., the city of Celina announced on Facebook that South Oklahoma Drive is closed from the location of Mudpies & Lullabies, a preschool, to Cherrywood Street due to the roadway caving in.
 
Donna Lynch, the city's director of marketing, communications and events, said in a Wednesday email that the Texas Department of Transportation has been notified and they are working on the repair.  
Caved in roadway 2
 
The city has said it will provide updates as it knows more. 
