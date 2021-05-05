On Tuesday at around 5:30 a.m., the city of Celina announced on Facebook that South Oklahoma Drive is closed from the location of Mudpies & Lullabies, a preschool, to Cherrywood Street due to the roadway caving in.
Donna Lynch, the city's director of marketing, communications and events, said in a Wednesday email that the Texas Department of Transportation has been notified and they are working on the repair.
The city has said it will provide updates as it knows more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.