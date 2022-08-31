Celina residents have nine more days to add their perspectives to a city-led collection of insight.
Every two years, the city asks residents to fill out a community survey that collects feedback on all things Celina. This year, the city partnered with national firm Polco to participate in the National Community Survey to get resident feedback. As an added feature, the survey will let the citybenchmark its progressboth compared to Celina’s past and compared to other cities like McKinney and Plano.
The first phase of the National Community Survey for Celina kicked off at the end of July as a random sample of residents was asked to fill out the survey over a span of five weeks.
The second phase, which opens the survey online to the community at large, opened Friday, Aug. 26, giving the public a chance to look at what questions are going into the collection of resident feedback.
The questions start on a broader spectrum, asking respondents to rate Celina as a place to live, to raise kids, to work, to visit and to retire. There’s also a request to rate the “overall quality of life in Celina.”
Then the survey drills down into specifics: residents are asked how they feel about the quality of utilities, transportation, safety, education, culture, arts and community engagement in the Life Connected city. Residents are asked to think about how safe they feel in relation to different types of dangers (including property crime, violent crime and natural disasters) and whether they’d recommend Celina to someone else.
Over a span of 140 questions, the survey hits multiple angles of the city: there are chances for residents to comment on Celina’s economic health, community building, traffic flow, service by city department….even the “neighborliness of Celina residents.”
The questionnaire is effectively a snapshot of how residents feel about a dynamic city that is continuing to change and grow daily, but it will provide key insight as staff and representatives make decisions about the future. The survey will serve as a place for the city to aggregate resident feedback and see it from both a 50,000-foot comprehensive view and in multiple more specific senses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.