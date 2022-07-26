Celina file
Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The city of Celina Engineering Department will be conducting a public meeting to discuss any concerns relating to the Maryland improvements project.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 1 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers building located at 112 N. Colorado St. in Downtown Celina.

Maryland project Celina

The project will include new concrete street construction, extension of the underground drainage system on portions of Maryland Street and Lakeview Way. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments