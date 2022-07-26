The city of Celina Engineering Department will be conducting a public meeting to discuss any concerns relating to the Maryland improvements project.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 1 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers building located at 112 N. Colorado St. in Downtown Celina.
The Maryland improvements project will impact normal access during construction on the following streets:
• Maryland Street just north of the intersection with Hillside Drive
• Lakeview Way from Maryland Street approximately to 260 Lakeview Way
The project will include new concrete street construction, extension of the underground drainage system on portions of Maryland Street and Lakeview Way.
Construction is planned to start the week of Aug. 8 and will take roughly 90 days to complete.
During construction, traffic flow will be altered to allow quick access to and from residences. The proposed traffic flow will be discussed at the meeting, and we encourage you to come and provide input. In addition, we will discuss how the City intends to address citizen concerns as construction progresses.
Our goal is to minimize the impact to our residents during construction. We do recognize the inconvenience this project will cause to you and your neighbors and want to gather your input before the project starts. Our purpose is to identify any items that we may have missed in the design and planning phases. Should you have any other questions, concerns, or special needs regarding the public meeting, please reach out to Drew Jenks at (972) 460-9440.
