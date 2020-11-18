Celina Mayor Sean Terry went on Facebook Live on Wednesday afternoon to announce an active shooter situation at the Greenway subdivision in Celina.
Terry said officials had identified the suspect, who is a Hispanic male 5-feet-5-inches tall. Officials have not released the man’s name. The man is wearing all black, said Donna Lynch Celina marketing and public information director.
“If you see anybody walking around town that might fit that description, please call 911. We have all of our officers out here,” Terry said. “We have help from a lot of surrounding officers as well.”
Lynch said city officials were aware that gunshots were heard but were not sure if anybody had been injured.
“Someone saw the male running from a house, and then smoke started billowing out of the house,” Lynch said. “That’s when 911 was called.”
the Celina Fire Department is also on the scene, Terry said.
The city is asking people to stay in their homes in the area.
“Don’t approach this man,” Lynch said. “If you see someone fitting his description, just call 911.”
Terry asked those in the area to stay indoors.
"If anybody knocks on your door, please look through the peephole, look outside,” he said. “If you feel anything is suspicious, please call 911.”
Terry said the city would provide a further update when more information is available.
“We just want to make it clear that the school is locked down,” he said. “We’ve been talking to the schools, they’re doing a great job with this situation.”
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
