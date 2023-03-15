Celina is gearing up to support fellow residents with a day of service on Saturday, April 22.
The city’s upcoming “Life Connected. Day of Service” event is currently seeking volunteers and projects for resident homes that need maintenance and repair assistance.
Projects may include mowing, planting flowers, cleaning gutters, minor fence repair, debris removal, tree trimming and more. Celina Life Connected Manager Jade Mizzell said the event is intended to be an opportunity for local businesses, city departments, residents and others to support the local community by aiding neighbors.
Mizzell said the Celina day of service is inspired by “The Big Event,” a volunteering phenomenon that began at Texas A&M in 1982.
“If you know Celina, there’s a big Aggie family here,” Mizzell said.
Teams of volunteers are formed and dispatched to various projects in the community as part of the event.
“This day is just really kind of about getting back to the basics and having that interaction,” Mizzell said, “and really just about where you can end that day and really feel like you have made a positive impact on your community, and also got to have those positive interactions and hopefully meet some new people, meet some new neighbors.”
Eligible projects must be in the city of Celina, and those applying must be the homeowner and the primary resident, Mizzell said. Homes used as rentals or as a source of income do not qualify. Homeowners must be present during the day of service from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Really the need that I’m facing right now is people knowing that it’s OK to ask for help, and that there are people that want to help and that want to make a difference in their life and brighten their day and just make their life a little easier, check something off the list,” Mizzell said. “And so really, just people knowing that it takes a lot of courage to ask for help and we’re happy to give it. So really just encouraging people to utilize the giving community that we live in and the opportunity for everyone to lend a helping hand and get involved.”
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. on April 22.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
