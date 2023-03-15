Celina volunteering.jpg

Celina is seeking volunteers and projects for a community day of service on April 22. The city recently held its inaugural volunteer summit at the end of February.  

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Celina is gearing up to support fellow residents with a day of service on Saturday, April 22.

The city’s upcoming “Life Connected. Day of Service” event is currently seeking volunteers and projects for resident homes that need maintenance and repair assistance.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments