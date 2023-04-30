Celina is on the road to creating a vision for its downtown park.
On Wednesday, April 26, the city hosted the first of multiple public input meetings surrounding a master plan for the future Ousley Park. The park is slated to go on approximately 30 acres along Doe Branch Creek and around the original Bobcat Stadium. It is also slated to serve the downtown Celina area.
The meeting, which saw about 20 attendees, is part of a broader master planning process that aims to create a general vision for the park. The city has also created a survey that aims to gather input about what residents would like to see at the park. The survey is slated to be open for a 30-day window and is available at surveymonkey.com/r/OusleyParkSurvey1.
“Citizen input right now is critical,” Cody Webb, parks and recreation director with the city, told the Celina Record. “We want to build what they want, but also we have stuff from landowners that we’ve purchased land from that have requirements that we have to fulfill, too.”
The next public meeting is scheduled for June 29, according to the meeting presentation. Following that, program development is slated to take place during the month of May, with stakeholder input planned for June through July. The plan is slated to go before the Celina City Council in September, with final design scheduled for 2024. A construction date has not been announced.
The city of Celina is moving forward on developing a master plan for a downtown linear park …
“This is a unique park in that it will be designed as an urban park,” City of Celina Assistant City Manager Kim Brawner told the Celina Record.
While there might be some courts for activities like basketball or tennis, she said, the park is not slated to include sports fields.
“It’s not designed to handle a thousand people playing sports on it every day. It will be designed for the density that’s being determined downtown,” she said, adding that the park could include such amenities as a dog park, splash pad or picnic tables.
The online survey asks residents to identify what amenities they’d like to see added to the park. Options include a wildflower area, community garden, observation deck, amphitheater, shuffleboard, interactive water feature and more.
The master planning process comes after the Celina City Council unanimously voted in February to approve an agreement for engineering services with Freese and Nichols for the master planning of Ousley Park. The agreement was for a maximum of $74,508. Services include project management, data gathering, public engagement and a final master plan report, according to city documentation.
During an April 27 interview, Brawner said the process will be similar to what has taken place for Wilson Creek Park’s master planning, which has involved multiple design concepts and public input. More information about the Wilson Creek Park master planning process is at celina-tx.gov/1514/Wilson-Creek-Park.
The Ousley Park process comes after a preliminary concept design for the park won a CLIDE award in 2021. The award-winning design included such elements as a fitness grove, amphitheater with athletics history walk, food truck court, dog park, pedestrian bridges, community garden and more.
“That’s our starting line,” Brawner said, adding that the public input period allows residents to have a say in what they do or don’t want at the park.
“We desperately want the public input, so whether it’s a phone call, an email…the survey’s by far the fastest way to get it,” she said, adding that Webb is the point of contact for the project.
Development at the site also includes a stream restoration project that will inform the trail system footprint in the area, Brawner said.
The city of Celina and Celina ISD announced in May 2022 that much of the complex at the original Bobcat Stadium will be preserved and used as part of the linear park, thanks to an agreement that included a family with historic ties to Celina. The original Bobcat Stadium housed Celina's varsity football games for 66 years before the team's home became a $24.5 million stadium at Celina High School in fall 2019. The land for Bobcat Stadium was originally donated to CISD in 1950 by the Ousley family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.