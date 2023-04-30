Ousley park rendering.jpg

Renderings presented at a Tuesday, Feb. 14 Celina City Council meeting showcase the vision for Celina's Ousley Park. Now, the city is seeking resident input as part of a master planning process. 

Celina is on the road to creating a vision for its downtown park.

On Wednesday, April 26, the city hosted the first of multiple public input meetings surrounding a master plan for the future Ousley Park. The park is slated to go on approximately 30 acres along Doe Branch Creek and around the original Bobcat Stadium. It is also slated to serve the downtown Celina area.

