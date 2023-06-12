Celina’s annual Splash and Blast is Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Old Celina Park from 5-9:30 p.m.
Splash and Blast is a free event to the public, consisting of vendors, food trucks, water inflatables, live music and more.
Events like Splash and Blast are made possible through volunteers. Brian Bender is a volunteer who has helped in the past with Splash and Blast and other events, including Beware of the Square, Oktoberfest and Cajun Fest. Bender mainly helps with setting up and tearing down.
Bender has lived in Celina since the summer of 2020 after medical separation from the U.S. Air Force, where he served for over 16 years. Bender said he moved to Celina for the small-town feel.
“After serving in our country for over 16 years, I knew that once I got out and wherever we landed and wherever we placed roots was definitely someplace that I wanted to get involved in in one way or the other,” Bender said. “When you’re in the Air Force, you obviously have your own job that you have to do, but it’s instilled in you the value of serving others before yourself.”
Volunteering has always been a part of Bender’s life. He has volunteered his time to churches and schools in the different places in which he was stationed.
“Getting involved right away with Celina was probably the quickest way I knew how to meet people and feel a part of the city,” Bender said. “By doing that volunteering it really made me live out the whole motto of Celina of ‘Life Connected,’ because that’s how I could feel connected to the city and the people by volunteering and being a part of it.”
This will be Bender’s third year volunteering at Splash and Blast. He said he enjoys working with vendors, helping them set up, getting them to their parking spots and problem solving.
“Having served in the military and obviously Splash and Blast being the Fourth of July, there is that big connection of freedom and the country’s birthday, and I feel a lot more people come out to Old Celina Park for Splash and Blast, so it’s just a really good opportunity to help set up and get involved in a big community event,” said Bender.
Bender says there is a tight group of volunteers that work together at most events, but every year more volunteers join the team as new people come to Celina, allowing volunteers to make more connections as the team grows.
“You can never have enough volunteers,” Bender said. “There always seems to be either a last-minute ‘someone couldn’t make it,’ or there seems to be some sort of issue where more hands can definitely help.”
Jade Mizzell is the Life Connected Manager over community engagement volunteerism in Celina. Mizzell assists with coordinating the volunteers and said Celina has seen its biggest turnout of volunteers this year.
“All of our events are heavily dependent on our volunteers,” Mizzell said. “It would be really tough for us to make it possible without them, so we’re very thankful and happy that that program is continuing to grow.”
Volunteers have an impact on the community they are a part of, making a difference.
“To be a volunteer all you’ve got to do is have the open heart to want to serve, and then just be wanting to meet new people, wanting to help out people, and coming down and being a part of it,” Bender said.
There is now a formal volunteer program called Volunteers in Celina with an app and a website. This group has grown to 300 volunteers over the last two years, but Mizzell says there is a core group of around 20 volunteers that are active and attend as many events as possible, using their time to serve others.
Bender says events are made great by the people who attend or help put on the event. Volunteers typically like to help welcome people into the event, however Bender says set-up and teardown can always use people.
“I think the main reason most of our volunteers have joined and gotten involved is because they just wanted to be plugged into the community and feel like they are making a difference,” Mizzell said.
To find out more about volunteer opportunities, visit celina-tx.gov/1447/Volunteer.
Splash and Blast is July 1
Bender is just one of many volunteers who make events like Splash and Blast happen.
Splash and Blast is a free event to the public, consisting of vendors, food trucks, water inflatables, live music and more. Bender says the firework show brings out a lot of people.
“There are plenty of activities for the kids, good food, great music,” Bender said.
“Splash and Blast has a heavy kids focus and so we have lots of inflatables and waterslides and things like that and then for the parents we have the concert at the end of the night. Expect what we’ve had in the past and then just for it to be bigger and better,” Mizzell said.
The food truck selection has expanded this year, offering more varieties, Bender said. Water inflatables are a favorite according to community members, says Bender. The food truck area is a hit, along with the firework display. Bender says First Responders are on the scene to make sure everyone is safe and secure.
Mizzell says the community loves the vendor aspect at the events, supporting local businesses, along with the kid zone, which provides opportunities of fun for the entire family.
“I know every year the fireworks seem to get better and better,” Bender said.
For many, Splash and Blast is a great introduction to the community for people in surrounding cities and new members of the community, said Bender.
“If you’re bored at Splash and Blast I’m sorry to say that you’re a boring person because there is plenty to see and do and keep the kids busy and it’s definitely an event not to be missed,” said Bender with a smile.
More information about Splash and Blast is at lifeincelinatx.com/splash.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.