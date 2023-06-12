Celina Splash & Blast_42.jpg

Celina’s annual Splash and Blast is Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Old Celina Park from 5-9:30 p.m.

Splash and Blast is a free event to the public, consisting of vendors, food trucks, water inflatables, live music and more.

Rebekah Raub is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media focusing on the Celina and Prosper areas. 

