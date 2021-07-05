Vie Vie Blanchard, a McKinney native and a junior at Celina High School, was named Miss Texas High School Rodeo Association Queen 2021 after competing in a two-day pageant.
The categories included horsemanship, speech, modeling, impromptu speaking and personal interview. The pageant concluded in Abilene with a rulebook test during the Texas High School Rodeo Finals on June 6. Blanchard won the Photogenic, Appearance, Impromptu, Personality, Modeling, Speech and Horsemanship categories, landing her the title.
The new Texas High School Rodeo Association Queen faces a full year of travels, interviews and meetings representing the THSRA not only across Texas but also on the national stage.
Blanchard plans on becoming a trauma surgeon one day. She has been a member of the National High School Rodeo Association since 6th grade and participates in barrel racing and pole bending in her Texas home Region III, located in Graham, Texas.
Along with her title, she received a scholarship and a prize package including multiple buckles, a trophy saddle and many other awards. Blanchard previously held the title of Miss Texas Junior High School Rodeo Princess in 2019.
“I am so honored to be able to serve the Texas High School Rodeo Association as its ambassador, promoting the sport of rodeo and western lifestyle," Blanchard said. "As a first-generation cowgirl, I can connect with others who want to become a member of the National High School Rodeo Association.”
Blanchard will be traveling to Lincoln, Nebraska, to represent Texas in the National High School Rodeo Queen competition July 16-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.