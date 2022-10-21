Celina is looking to receive bond money from Collin County that will pay for a large part of three roadway projects in the city.
During the most recent Celina City Council meeting on Oct. 11, the Celina City Council approved a resolution submitting three roadway projects for consideration with Collin County’s 2022 bond program.
According to city documents, Collin County has released a 2022 call for city projects in order to provide grant funding using approved funds from the county’s 2018 bond program. The county has about $24 million available.
Andy Glasgow, director of engineering with the city, said Celina is requesting 70% of estimated construction costs for three projects that the city will begin constructing in the near future.
Glasgow said the main reasons for the projects are to increase capacity, reduce congestion and support emergency services.
The projects include work on Coit Road from Vest Lane to Choate Parkway; Coit Road from Choate Parkway to the Outer Loop and Choate Parkway from Kinship Parkway to Meadows Creek Drive.
The project covering Coit Road from Vest Lane to Choate Parkway is estimated to cost about $10.7 million, according to Glasgow’s presentation. The city is requesting $7.5 million from Collin County.
The project covering Coit Road from Choate Parkway to the Outer Loop is estimated to cost $3 million. The city is requesting $2.1 million.
The work on Choate Parkway from Kinship Parkway to Meadows Creek Drive is estimated to cost about $9.3 million, and the city is requesting $6.5 million from the county.
The city council unanimously approved the resolution calling for the request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.