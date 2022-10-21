Celina file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

Celina is looking to receive bond money from Collin County that will pay for a large part of three roadway projects in the city.

During the most recent Celina City Council meeting on Oct. 11, the Celina City Council approved a resolution submitting three roadway projects for consideration with Collin County’s 2022 bond program.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments