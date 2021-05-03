John Cullison is now officially Celina’s police chief.
The city hosted an 11 a.m. swearing in ceremony Monday at the Celina City Council chambers.
“You can tell from the group that we have here today that John is highly respected in North Texas and around the state as a law enforcement official, and we are certainly glad to have you here,” outgoing Interim Police Chief Allwin Barrow said at the event.
After being sworn in, Cullison thanked those who had shown up to support him and said he was looking forward to growing the department and working with its current members.
“I know they have some outstanding women and men in this department and our civilian support staff,” he said. “We’re all going to stand shoulder to shoulder, we’re going to make sure we protect this community. Because that’s what it’s about, it’s about serving and protecting.”
Cullison said everybody would be served in Celina.
“Everybody’s important,” he said. “I don’t care how much money you have, how rich you are, what your background is, we’re here to serve you. Each and every person every day, our visitors, our businesses, everybody’s important, and I want to make sure I provide that leadership that really puts that in the forefront.”
The Celina City Council unanimously approved Cullison as the city’s newest chief of police during an April 13 meeting. The appointment followed a lengthy search after former Chief Tony Griggs retired in October.
The city has scheduled a May 10 reception to allow community members to meet Cullison from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Celina City Council Chambers, 112 N. Colorado St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.