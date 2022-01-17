Two Celina teens have inspired the community to give back and go green.
Celina High School juniors Francyne Diola and Alexis Wilder have joined forces to create a club at their school that collects used plastic bags and turns them into woven sleeping mats for people experiencing homelessness.
The bags are turned into “plarn” or plastic yarn and woven or crocheted. The idea first came to the pair as they were looking for a project to do in coordination with their local Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter.
“I was scrolling through TikTok, and I saw a video on someone who was doing this, and they asked people around on Facebook if they could have their bags, and she got an enormous response, and I was like ‘That is so cool,’” Wilder said.
It takes about 600 bags to make one mat, Wilder said.
“They’re heat retaining, insect-resistant, they’re durable, they’re comfortable as well and they’re light, so you can bring them anywhere and they can fold and do all sorts of stuff,” Diola said.
After making moves to establish the “Weaving Green” club at Celina High School, the co-founders asked the community to help by donating their used plastic grocery bags.
Since then, Diola and Wilder have seen a widespread response: The Celina Police Department has since set up a donation bin outside its building, as has Celina City Hall. Teachers have offered to donate, too, and about 30 students have said they’re interested in joining the club. Wilder said Celina residents in various neighborhoods have also volunteered to set up collection bins in front of their homes. Some people have offered to help cut the bags into strips of plarn.
For the two high school students, the response was overwhelming.
“We were very shocked,” Diola said. “We didn’t think it would blow up this much.”
The club meets for the first time on Thursday, but some people have already started making mats to get a head start. As the group focuses on launching activities this semester, Diola said the goal by the end of the month is to have at least three mats created.
Mats will be sent to organizations like the Salvation Army, the Collin County Homeless Coalition or local shelters so that their creations can support those experiencing homelessness in the DFW area.
Looking ahead, the two are also planning on talking to other schools about joining in the effort.
“There’s also been some students from elementary schools that have reached out saying ‘We want to help out at our school,’” Diola said. “So we were planning on going out to speak to them about it, hopefully getting them involved as well, starting clubs across the different schools and hopefully taking it further so that it’s not just our high school that has it.”
