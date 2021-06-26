Celina will be considering possible changes to its impact fees in July to help offset the costs of development.
Impact fees, which are charged to new development to pay for increased demands on water, wastewater and roadway systems, are calculated using projected population and employment growth for the city.
“The goal is for development to pay for itself as much as possible,” Public Services Executive Director Kim Brawner said during a June 8 Celina City Council meeting.
The city’s current impact fees were last adopted in December 2014.
During the June 8 meeting, City Manager Jason Laumer told council members any fee adopted would probably be in effect for at least five years, and the city would want to keep pace as inflation grows over time.
“We want to leave enough room in there that we can grow the cost of the project without the city and the citizens absorbing that cost,” Brawner added.
According to the city’s website, recommended new impact fees for a single-family house with a 1-inch meter, the standard point of comparison, includes $5,200 for wastewater and $4,400 for water. Currently, fees for the same type of house are set at $4,007 for wastewater and $4,981 for water, according to the city website.
In addition, city staff are recommending $5,500 in roadway impact fees for a single-family residence for six of its service areas and $4,400 for its seventh service area. The city’s current roadway impact fee is $1,470, Brawner said in a Thursday interview with the Celina Record.
The proposed roadway fees are an increase over the current amount, but the figure is not the highest that the city could go by law.
A presentation during the June City Council meeting revealed that the city could set its roadway impact fees at an average of over $7,000 for its service areas.
In a Thursday interview, Brawner said as the city passes impact fees to builders, builders in turn pass those on to homeowners.
“Our goal and our hope is that by not taking the highest possible impact fee, we have accounted for our new residents in that we’re trying not to overburden the new residents,” Brawner said.
The Comprehensive Impact Advisory Committee, which met June 17, is slated to present the recommended numbers at the July 13 City Council meeting for final approval.
