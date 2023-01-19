Celina is looking at potential revisions to its multifamily development regulations.
The changes, presented as a work session item during the Jan. 10 Celina City Council meeting, served as a chance to introduce the topic and proposed impacts.
“Celina’s development standards are among the best in the state as rated by the Scenic City program, and the maintenance of our existing regulatory framework is extremely important to how we conduct our business within development services,” said Dustin McAfee, executive director of development services with the city. “It’s timely to review the regulations that govern the multifamily development within the city.”
During the presentation, McAfee gave an overview of what proposed changes would do. According to a presented timeline, the item is slated to come before the city council for public hearing and adoption in the spring.
McAfee said proposed revisions would codify regulations for “horizontal multifamily” development, a style that McAfee later said bridges the gap between homeownership and more traditional garden style apartment living.
“A lot of people in the industry call it single family for rent,” he said. “This is kind of the tiny home with a tiny backyard or side yard product type that’s very popular today.”
McAfee said the product type has come to the metroplex over the past decade.
“Celina has quite a few of these on the ground now, so we’d like to kind of implement the regulations that govern these,” he said.
Proposed revisions to multifamily development regulations also include incorporating standards from commercial and multifamily guidelines. McAfee said the city has an ongoing project in the works with commercial and multifamily guidelines that would be similar to the city’s Neighborhood Vision Book.
“These guidelines would be there to help try to implement open space and amenity packages within multifamily and commercial projects,” McAfee said.
In addition, proposed revisions would distinguish different product types from being used as “land use districts” in an effort to reduce confusion, McAfee said. Proposed revisions would also better defend against vested rights claims to old design standards, he said.
“The proposed ordinance revisions would give better guidance on how older design standards that are baked into some of the planned developments would not govern newer projects,” he told council members.
Proposed revisions would also provide distinctions between different multifamily housing product types and would better define preferred locations for each product type. Revisions would also clarify parking standards for multifamily projects and “strengthen the required connectivity” for multifamily projects, McAfee said.
