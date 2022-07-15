After witnessing a number of missed stops and crashes at a busy intersection, Celina is taking steps to address safety concerns.
The Celina City Council on Tuesday approved a project bid that will provide an all-way stop at the intersection of the Outer Loop and Dallas Parkway.
According to a timeline provided by the city, the Outer Loop opened to traffic at Dallas Parkway with a two-way stop (eastbound and westbound) in October 2021.
“Very quickly, we started seeing people running the stop sign,” Assistant City Manager Kimberly Brawner said, citing driver inattention.
In November, city staff began making initial modifications, she said, including adding an additional stop sign for westbound traffic and increasing the size of stop signs. Flags were also added to stop signs. The city also began looking into whether the intersection warranted an all-way stop.
By January, the city had an answer: an all-way stop was warranted on the grounds that the site had seen five or more crashes within 12 consecutive months, “correctable by installation of a multiway stop.”Data provided by the city indicates that by Jan. 1, there had been eight crashes at the intersection associated with disregarding a stop sign or failure to yield the right of way.
As of July 13, that number has increased to 19 crashes due to the same causes.
Design for an all-way stop was completed in March, and a bid for the project closed in June.
In addition, the Celina Police Department began providing directed patrols in April. Statistics from Brawner’s presentation indicated 100 directed hours, 222 traffic stops and 191 citations. The department has also parked a marked police department vehicle at the location, she said.
In the meantime, Brawner said more efforts had been made to mitigate issues, including adding rumble strips, a message board and stop markings at the site.
“We really need people to slow down and pay attention,” Brawner said Tuesday.
Equipment for the all-way stop have been ordered, Brawner said, and the project is underway through emergency authorization. Signs are expected to be put in place in early winter 2022.
The City Council unanimously approved the move, which stipulated the installation of an all-way stop at the intersection for $88,335 plus 10% contingency, for an amount not to exceed $97,168.50.
During the meeting, Brawner said design will also begin for a traffic signal as part of a precautionary effort. In a follow-up Thursday statement to the Celina Record, Brawner said a traffic signal is not warranted at this point, but that signal design is being started in an effort to reduce the timeline.
"However, we will be monitoring the all-way stop installation for several months before we determine if we are going to move forward with a traffic signal," she stated.
