The city of Celina will host its largest annual event, Cajun Fest, on Saturday on the downtown square.
This year's event will feature a crawfish boil, live music on the big stage near Celina City Hall (142 N Ohio St.) a large entertainment area for kids, a live alligator show, food, drinks and more. The evening will feature a concert by legendary county music artist Tracy Byrd and Grammy Award Winner Wayne Toups.
"Outside of Louisiana, I know of no better Cajun Fest than in Celina, Texas," Mayor Sean Terry said. "Cajun Fest is the best place to mingle with the people of our community while feasting on the best crawfish, cold drinks, music and fun."
"Cajun Fest is the annual crown jewel of all our festivals and events in Celina," said Donna Lynch, Director of Marketing and Communications for the city of Celina. "The crowds, the crawfish, the music, the kid's area, and an outdoor Tracy Byrd concert make this the event that everyone wants to attend."
For more information on Cajun Fest, visit lifeincelinatx.com/cajun-fest
